Aandelenoptieplan van Digi Communications NV voor dochter in Roemenië

Digi Communications N.V. Informs the Market and Its Investors on the Approval of a SOP Plan for Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Company informs the market and its investors that, by its resolution from 28 December 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a stock option plan whereby a number of directors, officers and employees of certain subsidiaries of the Company in Romania will be granted options to acquire for free class B shares of the Company, with up to 1.6% out from the total number of shares issued by the Company being allocated for this program. The grant date is 28 December 2017. The beneficiaries will be able to exercise the stock option (the vesting) only after the lapse of at least 1 (one) year as of the grant date. For the purpose of the plan, the Board of Directors is empowered to convert part of the treasury class A shares into class B shares and/or to buy back own class B shares from the market.

For details regarding the current report, please access Digi official website: www.digi-communications.ro.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

