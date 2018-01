Final AURES report: Insights on auction designs under different mark..

Published: 10/01/2018

The AURES project has published its final report with findings from three years of research on auctions for renewable energy support. Ecofys, a Navigant company, was part of the consortium which generated insights on specific auction designs under different market conditions and policy goals in European countries.

Aiming to promote an effective use of auctions to improve the performance of electricity from renewable energy sources in Europe, the project answered questions like:



When are RES auctions a good idea, i.e. under which circumstances are they preferable to e.g. administratively set tariffs or quotas?

What design options exist, and what are their benefits and challenges?

How should RES auctions be designed to achieve desired outcomes?



Download the final report from: auresproject.eu

