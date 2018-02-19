Morrow Sodali Announces Appointment of David Shammai as Corporate Go..

Morrow Sodali today announced that David Shammai has joined the firm as Corporate Governance Director - Cross Border.

Morrow Sodali today announced that David Shammai has joined the firm as Corporate Governance Director - Cross Border.

David joins from APG Asset Management, the Dutch pension fund manager, where in his role as senior corporate governance specialist he was involved in voting, policy, and engagement. Based in the London office, David will focus on the firm’s growing corporate governance activities across its European offices.

Together with Morrow Sodali’s expanding team of corporate governance professionals, David will work to further develop the firm’s governance services – ranging from benchmarking and assessments of governance practice to board advisory on engagement with investors.

“At Morrow Sodali we recognise that today many of our clients face growing needs for an in-depth and meaningful dialogue with their investors on a broadening range of topics. Having David onboard - from one of the world’s largest fiduciary asset managers - demonstrates our reinforced commitment to helping companies define issues and deal with them proactively before problems arise,” commented Alvise Recchi, CEO of Morrow Sodali.

David Shammai said: “It is truly exciting for me to join Morrow Sodali: the firm is uniquely placed to meet the growing needs of its clients for an effective dialogue with an increasingly international shareholder base. In recent years, we have seen across many markets that institutional investors are broadening the range of topics they wish to discuss with their portfolio companies. Whilst traditionally it was mainly about financial performance, new issues such as corporate governance and sustainability are now a mainstream topic of discussion in many markets. This makes the relationships between companies and their shareholders more complex to manage, yet equally I believe there are substantial benefits to getting it right, both for companies and for their shareholders.”

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. We provide companies and their board of directors with strategic advice and services in corporate governance, capital markets intelligence, shareholder communication and engagement, proxy solicitation, activism, and related ownership issues.

With headquarters in New York and London and local offices and partners in ten countries, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, stock exchanges, membership associations and activist investors.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com

