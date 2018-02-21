Private equity fonds H.I.G. Capital maakt bekend dat zij via een aangesloten partij een meerderheidsbelang heeft verworven in Puerto de Indias Group. Het doel is dit bedrijf sneller te laten groeien met steun voor meer export. Het Spaanse bedrijf Puerto de Indias heeft zich in korte tijd opgeworpen als de Spaanse marktleider in Rosé Gin. Het heeft een ambitieus internationaal uitbreidingsplan naar Europese en Noord- en Zuidamerikaanse markten met steun van sterke internationale distributeurs.

H.I.G. Europe Completes a Strategic Investment in Puerto de Indias Group

H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global private equity investment firm with more than €20 billion of equity capital under management, announced that one of its affiliates has acquired a majority interest in Puerto de Indias Group (“Puerto de Indias” or the “Company”), with the goal of accelerating the Company’s growth initiatives and supporting its expansion into international markets.

Headquartered in Seville, Spain, Puerto de Indias was founded by Jose Antonio and Francisco Rodriguez Fernandez, and has become in a short period of time the leading player in the Rosé Gin market in Spain. Puerto de Indias has in place an ambitious international expansion plan targeting the development of a commercial network in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, as well as strategic alliances with strong international distributors.

Leopoldo Reaño, Principal at H.I.G. Europe, commented on the transaction: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support the management team led by Jose Antonio and Francisco with its ambitious international expansion plan. We are confident that the combination of their market vision with our resources and strong international presence will be the cornerstone of a new sustainable growth phase for the Company, which will allow Puerto de Indias to become a leading global player in the international spirits market.”

José Antonio Rodríguez, co-founder of Puerto de Indias Group, added: “This transaction will allow Puerto de Indias to have at its disposal the necessary resources to expand into the international market and complement our company’s capabilities to meet the challenges ahead. The shareholders and employees of Puerto de Indias are very enthusiastic about embarking on this new phase in partnership with H.I.G.”

About Puerto de Indias

Puerto de Indias is a Premium craft Gin producer based in Carmona, Seville, operating one of the oldest and most traditional distilleries in the province of Andalusia. Its name relates to the discovery of the Americas, at a time when Seville was one of the main trading harbours for the exchange of goods between Spain and the New World. The Company produces three varieties of Gin: Strawberry, with an intense strawberry scent, Pure Black Edition, and the recently relaunched Classic, with a more citric and fresh formula. For more information, please refer to the Puerto de Indias Group website: www.ginpuertodeindias.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.’s. equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalisations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.’s real assets funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

H.I.G. European Capital Partners Spain is a legally independent advisor to H.I.G. Capital LLC, H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners, L.P. and H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners II, L.P.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

