Mavenir Teams with Dell EMC to Deliver Expanded Cloud-Native NFV Sol..

Mavenir Teams with Dell EMC to Deliver Expanded Cloud-Native NFV Solutions

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 20180222 --

Mavenir, a leader in mobile network transformation, today announced its collaboration with Dell EMC OEM Solutions to deliver a broad range of solutions for service providers and enterprises covering 5G Cloud RAN, Packet Core, IoT, VoLTE, VoWiFi and RCS on Mavenir’s cloud-native Open Stack NFV and container CloudRange™ platform.

Communications service providers are under intense pressure to simultaneously drive new revenue streams and aggressively reduce costs as OTTs gain market share in voice and messaging services. This expanded collaboration directly addresses these challenges, bringing together Mavenir’s extensive software stack for mobile network providers and Dell EMC solutions for infrastructure, cloud and IOT to create new offerings and best practices that enable the cost effective and rapid evolution of service provider and enterprise networks. Mavenir and Dell EMC OEM will pursue advanced engineering engagements in Cloud RAN, IOT and Enterprise Private LTE Solutions, including CBRS initiatives.

“The service provider market continues to change and evolve at a rapid pace,” said Ron Pugh, vice president and general manager for the Americas, Dell EMC OEM Solutions. “We are excited about expanding our existing OEM Solutions collaboration to address real-world challenges and opportunities of NFV, 5G, Enterprise LTE and IOT.”

This expanded collaboration builds on Mavenir’s extensive joint work to date, focused on the delivery of high-scale, expansive NFV solutions on Dell EMC’s networking, compute and storage platforms and Intel ® Skylake technology. Together, Mavenir and Dell EMC OEM have already deployed and certified the full Mavenir application stack for VoLTE/VoWifi/RCS applications, virtualized IMS core, virtualized EPC and are expanding that to include cloud RAN and IOT applications. Mavenir has also certified VMWare NFV 2.0 and have developed carrier-grade integrated solutions and best practices to ensure the rapid introduction of new applications into service provider networks.

“Mavenir and Dell EMC OEM have already shown the impact our partnership can have: together, we have deployed the largest NFV open stack mobile service provider network with over 100M subscribers, covering the complete Mavenir application stack,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “We are excited to expand our work together, tapping into our complementary strengths to optimize and enable cloud-native NFV solutions at scale.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

