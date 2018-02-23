Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. First Quarter Results for FY 2018

|Datum nieuwsfeit: 23-02-2018
The First Quarter results for FY18 for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. (associated with Young’s Seafood Limited) will be made available on our Investor Relations website on February 23, 2018. The First Quarter results call for investors that accompanies this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 GMT on February 23, 2018. The First Quarter covers the quarter to 30 December 2017; the financial year end for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. is September 30, 2018.
For further information:
If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l., and would like access to this information, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/.
If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Nicholas Donnelly, Communications Manager at Young’s Seafood: nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk
This announcement contains inside information by Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).
