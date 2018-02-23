ABB Publishes 2017 Annual Report

|Datum nieuwsfeit: 23-02-2018
ABB Ltd has published its 2017 annual report on its website and has filed the annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The 2017 annual report is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.
Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report via this link. It will be distributed when it becomes available later this month.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com
