Airlines Could Generate €6 Million More Ancillary Revenue Per Year w..

Comtrade Digital Services, the leading software engineering services provider, today announces that it has developed a digital platform that could make airlines €6 million in ancillary revenue per year*.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 20180223 --

Adnexa, unveiled at the Aviation Festival in Singapore on 27th-28th February, enables advertisers to create custom-made campaigns which are matched with passenger profiles within their target audience.

Airlines will have control over what content passengers are exposed to and through which channels, including boarding passes and in-flight entertainment. The application will help generate a steady revenue stream for airlines. Adnexa will also improve the passenger experience, allowing travellers to only see relevant content.

The highly adaptable solution utilises an advanced algorithm to create a seamless, auction-based digital advertising marketplace, meaning that advertisements are served to individual passengers on individual routes, automatically.

Marko Javornik, VP/GM Mobility & Travel, Comtrade Digital Services, said: “Airlines need to look into their digital assets and monetise them properly, so they can be successful in the new era. Targeted advertising is a great additional revenue stream that airlines have not fully embraced yet. Adnexa allows them to do this while maximising the return.

“The platform not only allows airlines to improve the customer experience and capitalise on advertising space, it enables advertisers to leverage valuable data to deliver campaigns to specific audiences. Furthermore, Adnexa facilitates this process in an automated and secure way. It truly is one of the most advanced tools on the market which benefits everyone involved.”

Download the Adnexa data sheet here.

*Based on an airline with 20 million passengers per year which implements Adnexa for three channels and sells advertising to 50% of its passengers at 20 cent per impression.

About Comtrade Digital Services

Comtrade Digital Services is part of Comtrade Group, which operates through 16 companies with a global staff base of over 1,500. It is the trusted developer of some of the world’s most renowned businesses, providing end-to-end technology solutions for industries including finance, healthcare, travel and logistics. By providing strategic software engineering services, Comtrade Digital Services accelerates innovation, helping companies address business challenges, embrace digital transformation and become industry leaders. For more information, visit www.comtradedigital.com, or to find out more about Adnexa, visit www.adnexa.io

