Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, announced today the integration of its audio advertising marketplace, a2x®, with Amsterdam-based, mobile media agency, MobPro. The partnership provides MobPro’s advertisers with the ability to add online audio from thousands of podcasters, radio broadcasters, web radios, and online music services from around the globe to their programmatic, omnichannel buys.

Triton Digital Integrates MobPro’s DSP with a2x® to Provide Marketers and Buyers with Access to Premium Digital Audio Advertising Inventory

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 20180226 --

“Nowadays, consumers are all over the place, moving across all sorts of mobile platforms and apps at the speed of light. Our challenge is creating meaningful brand experiences for our advertisers across all of these platforms with content that seamlessly fits the user experience,” said Dominiek van Esse, Managing Director at MobPro. “With the integration of Triton Digital and the a2x marketplace, we’ve further expanded our horizons when it comes to bringing together brands and their audiences on smartphones. Our advertisers were very enthusiastic hearing about the latest audio developments, and look forward to reaching consumers through mobile radio campaigns.”

“The streaming audio industry is burgeoning in the Netherlands,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We are proud to have integrated MobPro with a2x, and look forward to helping their buyers leverage this growing and powerful medium to extend their reach and increase the efficiency of their omnichannel buys.”

The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the world's first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace enables buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x, contact monetization@tritondigital.com.

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

MobPro is the mobile media agency operating in The Netherlands. MobPro provides mobile advertising solutions for premium brands in The Netherlands, such as Unilever and Heineken, to reach their target audiences through the most personal brand experiences across all possible mobile platforms. Therefore MobPro has its in-house built DSP through which advertisers can buy data based and programmatic display, video and audio media in order to grow brand performance - more valuable and efficient. For more information, visit www.mobpro.com.

