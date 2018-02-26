SES: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

|Datum nieuwsfeit: 26-02-2018
|Bron: Business Wire
|Zoek soortgelijke berichten
|Meer uit deze bron
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)i
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
SES S.A.
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|Name:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”)
|City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
See section 8
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
22 February 2018
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.96%
|0.00%
|4.96%
|575,186,400
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.00%
|
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
|LU0088087324
|28,553,382
|4.96%
|SUBTOTAL A
|28,553,382
|4.96%
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Holdings by CG Management Companies below:
|4.96%
|0.00%
|4.96%
|Capital Research and Management Company1
|Capital Guardian Trust Company2
|Capital International, Inc.2
|Capital International Limited2
|Capital International Sárl2
|1. Wholly Owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
2. Wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company
|9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
|10. Additional informationxvi:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (“CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies (“CGII management companies”): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the issuer for its own accounts. Rather, the shares reported are owned by funds and accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
Done at Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. on 23 February 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005531/en/
Gratis persberichten ontvangen?
Profiteer van het gratis Nieuwsbank persberichtenfilter
Topservice van - dank voor het meedenken!â€” Else Kramer () 20 januari 2015
Wat fijn dat jullie er zijn! Uitstekende begeleiding!— Lian Vos () February 12, 2016
Gisteren 20k paginalikes behaalt met 'Kevin in Carré' Dat behaal je niet vanzelf, dank daarom aan vr verspreiding persberichten!— Chr. Kuyvenhoven () 27 juli 2017
Lof voor die met scherp oog voor detail persberichten nog screent.— Veronique van Zanten () 4 februari 2015