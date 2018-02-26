SES: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. xiii

10. Additional informationxvi: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (“CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies (“CGII management companies”): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the issuer for its own accounts. Rather, the shares reported are owned by funds and accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.